OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for all sides to ease tensions
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for all sides to ease tensions
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The 2023 OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, held two separate telephone conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, the OSCE informed.  

The conversations with the ministers focused on the situation in the South Caucasus region, with a particular emphasis on the Lachin corridor.

Minister Osmani emphasized that he is carefully following the situation around the Lachin corridor. He expressed his concerns about its effect on the daily lives of the civilian population. He called for all sides to ease tensions and engage in constructive and productive dialogue.

Chairman Osmani assessed that measures for building trust and normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as part of the OSCE toolkit, are key elements to overcome ongoing challenges that affect people on the ground.

In this context, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Osmani reiterated his readiness for personal engagement to help defuse tensions, and contribute to efforts towards sustainable peace. He also announced that he will hold subsequent separate visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
