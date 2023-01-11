News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia is on Forbes list of best places to travel in 2023
Armenia is on Forbes list of best places to travel in 2023
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Armenia is on the Forbes list of the best tourist destinations in 2023.

“Armenia is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture. It’s home to stunning landscapes, including the Caucasus Mountains and Lake Sevan, as well as many ancient architectural wonders, such as the Temple of Garni and the Monastery of Haghpat—some of which are recognized by UNESCO. And if you’re big into the outdoors, you can enjoy nearly as much hiking as your heart desires on the 861 kilometers (535 miles) of the Transcaucasian Trail that runs through Armenia,” Forbes wrote about the country.

“The country is also known for its delicious cuisine, which features a variety of fresh herbs and spices. If you’re into food, don’t miss the Armenian specialties of khash (a rich bone-broth), dolma (stuffed grape leaves), manti (baked dumplings) and, of course, homemade pickles with every meal,” Forbes added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Most popular visa-free countries for Russians are named: Among them is Armenia
Turkey, Egypt and Thailand remain the most popular visa-free countries for Russians...
 Tsakhkadzor included into top 3 most popular CIS ski resorts
The rating is based on the results of a survey on the popularity of ski resorts in the CIS countries...
 Bali authorities reassure tourists: no one will go to jail for sex
But Bali's governor said authorities will not check the marital status of tourists...
 Turkey imposes tax for tourists from January 1
Diplomatic personnel of foreign countries are exempt from the tax...
 Tunisia updates rules for entering country
From December 1, tourists no longer need to show a certificate of vaccination...
 Egypt launches Tax Free system for foreign tourists
Currently, the VAT can be refunded only at one Egyptian airport—in Sharm El Sheikh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos