Zelenskyy: There will be no third world war, this is not a trilogy
Zelenskyy: There will be no third world war, this is not a trilogy
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

There will be no third world war, this is not a trilogy. Ukraine will stop Russian aggression on our soil, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while speaking, via video link, at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday evening, Interfax Ukraine reported.

"There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely say who is the best last year—it's you: the free people of the free world. Those who united around supporting the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom," he also said.

Zelenskyy was introduced by actor and director Sean Penn, who recently visited Kyiv.
