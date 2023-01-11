Armenian Ministry of Education to compensate expenses for air tickets of young participants of various events

Support for youth and youth delegations' participation in international festivals, conferences, contests, scientific gatherings, seminars, courses and other public events is implemented under the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.
According to the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora, within the framework of the program, young people aged from 16 to 30 years old (inclusive) or members of the group of up to five young people aged from 16 to 30 years old (inclusive) can receive reimbursement from the Ministry for the air tickets for participation in the events.
To be reimbursed for a portion of the airfare the participants of the events need to submit an application to the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.