Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss opening humanitarian corridor

The ombudsmen of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine have agreed to meet to discuss opening a humanitarian corridor between Moscow and Kyib, with Ankara wanting to mediate and provide assistance to children, women and wounded victims of the fighting in Ukrainel said Turkish ombudsman Sheref Malkoc, Hurriyet reported.
If this mechanism is established, tens of thousands of children will be safely reunited with their families through Turkey, Malkoç stressed. "After the grain corridor, we have the intention to open a corridor to reunite families, women, children and the wounded," he said.