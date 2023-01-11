Azerbaijan doesn't allow to carry out works at crash site of only power line feeding Artsakh

Azerbaijan does not allow carrying out reconstruction works in the region where the only high-voltage line that supplies Artsakh from Armenia broke down, the Operational Headquarters of Artsakh told Armenpress news agency.
Earlier, Information Center of Artsakh Republic informed that on 9 January at 14:35 an accident broke out on 33 kV of 110 kV Goris-Stepanakert - the only high voltage line supplying Artsakh from Armenia. According to the data recorded by the equipment, the accident occurred in the section Aghavno-Berdzor. It was decided to supply power to the republic through local power plants, with appropriate restrictions. Based on this situation, starting from January 10 rolling blackouts are carried out in the republic, about which you can regularly find out on the site of Artsakhenergo CJSC.
The accident occurred in the area that was taken over by Azerbaijan in August last year.