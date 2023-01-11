News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
12-month inflation in Armenian consumer market reaches 8.3%
12-month inflation in Armenian consumer market reaches 8.3%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The 12-month inflation in Armenia's consumer market amounted to 8.3%.

In 2022, the average monthly increase in consumer prices made 0.7% (in the same period of the previous year it was 0.6%), the Statistics Committee press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the country was 10% in December 2022 compared to December 2021.

During this time, bread went up in price by 14.3%, flour by 7.6%, rice by 7.6%, lentils by 8.2%, buckwheat by 8.5%, margarine by 23.4%, pasta by 24.5%, poultry by 1.4%, pork by 2.5%, lamb by 5.6%, beef by 25.3%, baby food by 4.1%, fresh milk by 11.1%, butter by 4% and vegetables by 2.1%.

At the same time, eggs fell in price by 6.2%, sugar - by 2.1% and sunflower oil - by 4.2%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
 14.8% drop in gasoline, 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices recorded in Armenia in 1 year
The Statistics Committee informed...
 Newspaper: Investors fleeing from Armenia, investments into country dropping
The Statistical Committee has publicized the amount of foreign investments made into the country in January-September of last year…
 Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
 Dollar, euro drop in Armenia
They were joined by the Russian ruble, too...
 State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports about another record
Criminal cases related to import, export, extraction of minerals, provision...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos