12-month inflation in Armenian consumer market reaches 8.3%

The 12-month inflation in Armenia's consumer market amounted to 8.3%.
In 2022, the average monthly increase in consumer prices made 0.7% (in the same period of the previous year it was 0.6%), the Statistics Committee press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the country was 10% in December 2022 compared to December 2021.
During this time, bread went up in price by 14.3%, flour by 7.6%, rice by 7.6%, lentils by 8.2%, buckwheat by 8.5%, margarine by 23.4%, pasta by 24.5%, poultry by 1.4%, pork by 2.5%, lamb by 5.6%, beef by 25.3%, baby food by 4.1%, fresh milk by 11.1%, butter by 4% and vegetables by 2.1%.
At the same time, eggs fell in price by 6.2%, sugar - by 2.1% and sunflower oil - by 4.2%.