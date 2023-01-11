News
Wednesday
January 11
News
Switzerland cantons’ council calls to organize humanitarian air bridge between Yerevan, Stepanakert
Switzerland cantons’ council calls to organize humanitarian air bridge between Yerevan, Stepanakert
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Foreign Policy Commission of the Council of States—the upper house of the Federal Assembly—of Switzerland,  concerned about the situation in the relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, condemned the violations of international law caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor since December 12, 2022.

"The commission calls on the Swiss Federal Council [(national government)] to take steps at the UN Security Council, which it chairs from the beginning of 2023, to achieve on the one hand the lifting of the blockade and the cessation of hostilities, and on the other hand, to organize a humanitarian air bridge between Yerevan and Stepanakert," Carlo Sommaruga, a member of the Council of States of Switzerland, wrote on Twitter.
Հայերեն and Русский
