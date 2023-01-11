News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Peskov questions reliability of reports about Ankara supplying cluster munitions to Kyiv
Peskov questions reliability of reports about Ankara supplying cluster munitions to Kyiv
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

It is difficult to talk about the reliability of reports that Turkey has started supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Kremlin is monitoring the situation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, recalling that Russia and Turkey are partners, RIA Novosti reported.

"Here, of course, it is difficult to talk about the reliability of these reports. You know that there are more fakes than reliable and truthful reports. So, of course, we are monitoring all this closely," Peskov said, commenting on the report.

Peskov recalled that Turkey supplies Bayraktar drones to Ukraine and noted that Turkey, as a NATO member, "has its obligations."

"At the same time, Turkey and I are united by a very strong partnership based on mutual benefits, mutual understanding, mutual respect and mutual readiness to discuss the most difficult problems," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, the Foreign Policy newspaper, quoting U.S. and EU representatives, reported that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with U.S.-type cluster munitions since November 2022.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia and Ukraine agree on exchange of prisoners of war  
The meeting between Moskalkova and Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets...
 EU to impose new sanctions against Belarus
The EC head promised to expand sanctions....
 Canada to buy from US NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine
According to her, Canada will transfer the air defense system to Ukraine for the first time...
 Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss opening humanitarian corridor
"After the grain corridor....
 Zelenskyy: There will be no third world war, this is not a trilogy
The Ukrainian President spoke, via video link, at the Golden Globe Awards...
 US is considering possibility of sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine
The Biden administration announced last week that it would send Kyiv 50 Bradley combat vehicles...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos