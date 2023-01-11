Peskov questions reliability of reports about Ankara supplying cluster munitions to Kyiv

It is difficult to talk about the reliability of reports that Turkey has started supplying cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Kremlin is monitoring the situation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, recalling that Russia and Turkey are partners, RIA Novosti reported.

"Here, of course, it is difficult to talk about the reliability of these reports. You know that there are more fakes than reliable and truthful reports. So, of course, we are monitoring all this closely," Peskov said, commenting on the report.

Peskov recalled that Turkey supplies Bayraktar drones to Ukraine and noted that Turkey, as a NATO member, "has its obligations."

"At the same time, Turkey and I are united by a very strong partnership based on mutual benefits, mutual understanding, mutual respect and mutual readiness to discuss the most difficult problems," Peskov concluded.

Earlier, the Foreign Policy newspaper, quoting U.S. and EU representatives, reported that Turkey had been supplying Ukraine with U.S.-type cluster munitions since November 2022.



