Russia and Ukraine agree on exchange of prisoners of war  
Russia and Ukraine agree on exchange of prisoners of war  
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange 40 prisoners of war, said Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova.

The meeting between Moskalkova and Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets took place on Wednesday in Ankara as part of an international conference of ombudsmen.

Earlier, the Russian ombudsman said that together with her Ukrainian colleague discussed the provision of humanitarian assistance to citizens of the two countries.

In addition, the ombudsmen of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey agreed to meet to discuss opening a humanitarian corridor between Moscow and Kiev. Ankara intends to become a mediator and provide assistance to women, children and wounded victims of hostilities.
