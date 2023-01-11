News
EU to impose new sanctions against Belarus
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union intends to expand sanctions against Belarus for playing a role in Ukraine conflict, said the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, during a press conference with European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The EC head promised to expand sanctions against those who militarily support Russia and its actions in Ukraine.

These are, for example, Belarus or Iran. The EU will move forward with new sanctions against Belarus, von der Leyen added.
