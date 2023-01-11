News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Official: It is not decided what companies will participate in Armenia-Turkey air freight transportation
Official: It is not decided what companies will participate in Armenia-Turkey air freight transportation
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

No decision has been made yet which companies will participate in air transportation between Armenia and Turkey, Armen Simonyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said on Wednesday.

His remarks came at the session of the standing committee on economic issues of the National Assembly when discussing the bill on making amendments to the law "On Aviation" in response to the question of Sisak Gabrielyan, MP from the ruling Citizens Contract Party.

The flights, he said, will most likely be conducted on a parity basis. However, it is still unclear how these flights will be organized, and which companies will directly participate in them. And on each side.

"However, as soon as we have a clear picture, we will be able to discuss several options," Simonyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM: I hope for opening Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries
"We believe that it is possible to use the positive opportunities...
 Turkish mockery: they blocked road of life to Karabakh, but removes ban on air cargo transportation with Armenia
Armenia and Turkey launch direct air cargo transportation...
 Armenia and Turkey launch direct air cargo transportation
The Turkish exporters' associations were informed about the decision through the country's Ministry of Trade...
 Turkish envoy promises Armenia 'golden mountains' in case of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara
Kılıç made important remarks about the beginning...
 Historic building in Istanbul to be returned to Armenian community
The Sanasaryan Han (Sanasaryan Inn)…
 Davutoglu: It is good time for Turkey to take what it wants from Armenia
The leader of Turkey's opposition Future Party, the former PM spoke about the matter of normalization of relations with Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos