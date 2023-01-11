Official: It is not decided what companies will participate in Armenia-Turkey air freight transportation

No decision has been made yet which companies will participate in air transportation between Armenia and Turkey, Armen Simonyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, said on Wednesday.
His remarks came at the session of the standing committee on economic issues of the National Assembly when discussing the bill on making amendments to the law "On Aviation" in response to the question of Sisak Gabrielyan, MP from the ruling Citizens Contract Party.
The flights, he said, will most likely be conducted on a parity basis. However, it is still unclear how these flights will be organized, and which companies will directly participate in them. And on each side.
"However, as soon as we have a clear picture, we will be able to discuss several options," Simonyan said.