Wednesday
January 11
Wednesday
January 11
CSTO Secretariat has not received notification from Yerevan about cancellation of military exercises in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not yet received official notification from Yerevan about the cancellation of the Inviolable Brotherhood 2023 military exercises to be held in Armenia, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov said, RIA Novosti reports.

"The necessity of holding these military exercises on Armenian soil this year was previously confirmed by Yerevan as well. At present, the CSTO Secretariat has not received official notifications from the Armenian side about the cancellation of these military exercises in the order established by the organization. We understand the current situation in the Republic of Armenia today, which may not allow the full implementation of the CSTO peacekeeping military exercises planned this year," Zaynetdinov told reporters.

He specified that the CSTO Secretariat and the Joint Headquarters "are making every effort so that the combat-readiness programs of the troops (collective forces) approved by the organization's statutory bodies are fully implemented in order to strengthen their readiness to ensure the security of the CSTO member countries."

Earlier, the joint headquarters of the CSTO announced that it had received information from the Armenian defense ministry about the inexpediency of conducting military exercises with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in 2023, and that the possibility of conducting these military exercises in some other countries is being discussed.
