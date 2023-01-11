News
EU and NATO set up task force for joint protection of critical infrastructure
EU and NATO set up task force for joint protection of critical infrastructure
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union and NATO created a task force to jointly protect the critical infrastructure of EU states after the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. She said this during a press conference with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Von der Leyen noted that the EU and the North Atlantic Alliance would work together to identify threats to critical infrastructure: the organizations' transport, energy, digital and space infrastructure.
