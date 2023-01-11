Armenian political scientist: West believes that conflicts’ absence in South Caucasus will reduce Russia influence there

The West believes that Russia's influence in the South Caucasus can be reduced if there are no conflicts, Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish conflicts there. Armenian political scientist Suren Sargsyan announced this during a discussion held on Wednesday.

He added that the plan of the US is to weaken Russia's influence in the South Caucasus at the minimum, and to push Moscow out of the region at the most.

"Also, they see in the West that the current [Armenian] authorities are ready to make unilateral concessions, which was not the case during the previous authorities," the analyst noted.

According to him, the West sees that today there are good opportunities for the implementation of these plans, the matter of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is no longer on the agenda of Armenia's foreign policy, and the Armenian ambassadors to many countries do not participate in events dedicated to this matter—and to which they are invited.

"The US did not care how the Karabakh issue would be resolved. The important [thing] is that there be a solution and Russia's influence weakens. The [South Caucasus] region is also a neighbor of Iran and Turkey, under whose leadership, if Russia withdraws, the West will come to the region. The normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations fits into this logic. At the same time, Russia has found itself in a difficult situation, especially in terms of [international] sanctions," Sargsyan emphasized.