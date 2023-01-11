News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Karabakh state minister: Situation is complicated, we must be ready for all possible developments
Karabakh state minister: Situation is complicated, we must be ready for all possible developments
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Minister of State and head of the Operational Headquarters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday chaired an extended consultation with the executive staff of state agencies.

Presenting the current situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, Vardanyan noted that during these winter days, Azerbaijan actually obstructs the supply of energy from Armenia.

"The situation is difficult. And I want to thank our society, which is enduring all the difficulties. We have many problems related to both food and medicine. In the last two days, the problem of electricity also was added. Azerbaijan not only does not allow food, medicines to be brought [to Artsakh], but also prevents the visit of specialists to the accident site in order to restore the electricity supply," said the state minister, emphasizing the economical use of domestic resources.

The situation is also difficult in the private sector off Artsakh, as the latter’s economy is also in crisis due to the blockade, and many people are losing their jobs.

According to the state minister's assessment, Azerbaijan's policy is clear: to achieve the de-Armenization of Artsakh through pressure.

"But we are fighting for the right to live in our homeland, on our land. And it is very encouraging that our people accept this approach. But it requires us, as leaders, to be honest and sincere with the people, to understand the seriousness of the situation," Vardanyan said

The Minister of State noted that the Artsakh government uses all tools—diplomatic, legal, informational—and continues to make every effort to have the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—reopened. But at the same time, he noted that as a government, they are obligated to be ready for all possible developments.

He drew attention to the fact that the current blockade significantly changes the way of life of people, imposing savings and restrictions, and therefore the life of the Artsakh population cannot be the same as under normal conditions.

The Minister of State underscored the carrying out of awareness and explanatory work among the population as well as the direct meetings and contacts of the Artsakh officials and members of the Operational Headquarters with people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Security Council meeting convened, statement adopted
A number of statements and opinions expressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia raised concern…
 Switzerland cantons’ council calls to organize humanitarian air bridge between Yerevan, Stepanakert
It calls on the Swiss Federal Council (national government) to take steps at the UN Security Council, which it chairs from the beginning of 2023…
 Kremlin reacts to idea of stationing UN peacekeepers in Karabakh
Pashinyan said at a Jan. 10 press conference that after the mandate of Russian peacekeepers...
 Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia
Bayramov had a telephonic conversation with Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs…
 Azerbaijan doesn't allow to carry out works at crash site of only power line feeding Artsakh
The accident occurred in the area that was taken over by Azerbaijan in August last year...
 US Helsinki Commission condemns Lachin corridor blockade
It noted that the blockade should be lifted immediately…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos