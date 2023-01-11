Karabakh state minister: Situation is complicated, we must be ready for all possible developments

Minister of State and head of the Operational Headquarters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Ruben Vardanyan, on Wednesday chaired an extended consultation with the executive staff of state agencies.

Presenting the current situation created as a result of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh, Vardanyan noted that during these winter days, Azerbaijan actually obstructs the supply of energy from Armenia.

"The situation is difficult. And I want to thank our society, which is enduring all the difficulties. We have many problems related to both food and medicine. In the last two days, the problem of electricity also was added. Azerbaijan not only does not allow food, medicines to be brought [to Artsakh], but also prevents the visit of specialists to the accident site in order to restore the electricity supply," said the state minister, emphasizing the economical use of domestic resources.

The situation is also difficult in the private sector off Artsakh, as the latter’s economy is also in crisis due to the blockade, and many people are losing their jobs.

According to the state minister's assessment, Azerbaijan's policy is clear: to achieve the de-Armenization of Artsakh through pressure.

"But we are fighting for the right to live in our homeland, on our land. And it is very encouraging that our people accept this approach. But it requires us, as leaders, to be honest and sincere with the people, to understand the seriousness of the situation," Vardanyan said

The Minister of State noted that the Artsakh government uses all tools—diplomatic, legal, informational—and continues to make every effort to have the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh to Armenia—reopened. But at the same time, he noted that as a government, they are obligated to be ready for all possible developments.

He drew attention to the fact that the current blockade significantly changes the way of life of people, imposing savings and restrictions, and therefore the life of the Artsakh population cannot be the same as under normal conditions.

The Minister of State underscored the carrying out of awareness and explanatory work among the population as well as the direct meetings and contacts of the Artsakh officials and members of the Operational Headquarters with people.