President: Peace is impossible without respect, recognition of Artsakh Armenians’ rights

The people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are the most interested supporters and adherents of peace and good neighborly relations, but peace is simply impossible without respect and recognition of the rights of Artsakh Armenians. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote about this on Facebook.
“The price of peace on other terms is the lives of the people of Artsakh and genocide. 120,000 residents of Artsakh, living under the conditions of a month-long blockade and various incessant repressions, continue to hope that in the 21st century there cannot and should not be genocides. In today's world, people, their rights and freedoms are of greater importance than monetary values. We do not stop believing in the existence of a civilized and faithful humankind,” added the Artsakh President.