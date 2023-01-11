News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
State minister: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ speeches confirmed that only possible choice for Karabakh is struggle
State minister: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ speeches confirmed that only possible choice for Karabakh is struggle
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan on Wednesday made a post on Telegram, and reflected on the current political situation.

"Yesterday's speeches of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed that the only possible choice for Artsakh is struggle.

You have to fight, relying on your own strength.

To fight with the support of the citizens of Armenia, who in the last elections voted for the political forces that declared full support for Artsakh in their programs.

Fight with the active support of the [Armenian] Diaspora, which has always stood with the motherland in extreme situations.

We call on the international community to stand with Artsakh, protecting Artsakh from annihilation and occupation," the Minister of State of Artsakh wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Information Headquarters: Artsakh residents have problems with power supply
The Azerbaijani side does not provide an opportunity to carry out emergency...
 Armenian Foreign Minister tells his Swedish counterpart about Karabakh crisis
The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan violates...
 UK did not block UN Security Council press statement over Lachin Corridor, says Ambassador Gallagher
The diplomat said his country worked in good faith through several rounds of negotiations to agree a text, but unfortunately it was not possible to construct a statement that was acceptable to all members of the Security Council…
 President: Peace is impossible without respect, recognition of Artsakh Armenians’ rights
We do not stop believing in the existence of a civilized and faithful humankind…
 Karabakh state minister: Situation is complicated, we must be ready for all possible developments
Ruben Vardanyan chaired an extended consultation with the executive staff of state agencies…
 Karabakh Security Council meeting convened, statement adopted
A number of statements and opinions expressed by the Prime Minister of Armenia raised concern…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos