Armenian Foreign Minister tells his Swedish counterpart about Karabakh crisis
Armenian Foreign Minister tells his Swedish counterpart about Karabakh crisis
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone talk with his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom on January 11.

During the meeting, Mirzoyan congratulated his Swedish counterpart on Armenia's EU Council presidency, MFA press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan also provided details about Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia and the outside world, and details about the ensuing humanitarian crisis. The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that Azerbaijan violates its commitments under the November 9, 2020 statement and grossly violates the international humanitarian law.

During the conversation the sides also spoke about the EU observation mission that ended on December 19, 2022. Mirzoyan praised the mission.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
