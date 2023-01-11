Swedish Foreign Minister: EU ready for long war in Ukraine

The European Union is ready for a long war in Ukraine and will support Kyiv as long as necessary, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country holds the EU presidency, said, Reuters reported.
Despite Russia's incessant attempts to divide us, the unity within the EU and on the other side of the Atlantic has been strong. The EU is ready for a long war and will continue to support Ukraine with political, economic, military and humanitarian support for as long as necessary, Billstrom told a news conference.
He said the EU will continue to work on new sanctions against Moscow. Sanctions are the EU's best tool to help Ukraine win this war, which is the ultimate goal of what we are doing, the FM said.
Officials said the new sanctions could include additional asset freezes and travel bans for Russian individuals, as well as additional restrictions on sales to Russia of EU goods that could be used for military purposes.
The EU is ready to continue to tighten sanctions, to ensure that they are implemented effectively and consistently, and that they are not circumvented, Billstrom said.