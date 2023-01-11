News
Information Headquarters: Artsakh residents have problems with power supply
Information Headquarters: Artsakh residents have problems with power supply
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh people are facing a new challenge, Artsakh Information Center reported.

The statement reads in particular: 

"For the second day already, as a result of the breakdown fixed on the 33rd km. of the only 110 kV high voltage line in Goris-Stepanakert, which supplies Artsakh from Armenia, in the Aghavno-Berdzor section, the people of Artsakh have faced a new challenge, not being able to receive electricity from Armenia.

"The power supply of the republic is carried out at the expense of limited local resources, with the corresponding restrictions.

"The Azerbaijani side does not provide an opportunity to carry out emergency and restoration works in the specified place, grossly violating all the norms and principles of international law and deepening the humanitarian crisis that has developed among the peaceful population, which has been under blockade for a month already."
