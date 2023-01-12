Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have common coordinator that coordinates their press conferences?

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: The previous day, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan held a press conference. It is noteworthy that [Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev also held a press conference on the same day.
Political scientist Yervand Bozoyan believes that Aliyev's statements were a logical continuation of Pashinyan's statements.
"It was symbolic that they held a press conference on the same day. The impression was that they have a common coordinator that coordinates their press conferences. But the most interesting [thing] was that in all senses, including regarding the future fate of Armenia, Aliyev's messages were not contradicting Pashinyan's statements," said the political scientist in an interview with Past.
As for the closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan for more than a month now, in Bozoyan’s view, the current situation was caused by the conduct of Nikol Pashinyan.
"Maybe he wouldn't want it to be like that, but it turned out that way because when the illiterate street people come to power, that's what happens. The Armenian people should know that they are paying the price for their decision."
The political scientist notes that in the Madrid Principles presented by the co-chairs of the Minsk Group until now, later in the negotiations on the Kazan agreement and during all discussions, the following provision was made: the issues, so to speak, of the status of NK [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and the Lachin corridor connecting NK with Armenia will be left for future discussion.
"Also with the November 9[, 2020 trilateral] agreement, it was on the basis of that content that the RF [(Russian Federation)] was able to assume the obligation to oversee the Lachin corridor. And what happened next? Then Nikol Pashinyan, in fact, changed the whole logic. First, on the western platform, he began to announce that the NK should discuss what status it should have within Azerbaijan. In the spring of last year, he announced that ‘we need to lower the bar a little in the matter of the status of Artsakh,’ and then in Prague he in fact officially confirmed what he said," Yervand Bozoyan noted.