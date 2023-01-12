Germany hopes that the U.S. will lead the supply of combat tanks to Ukraine

Britain's decision to supply Ukraine with tanks is a headache for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, but it is still unlikely that he will overcome his reluctance to send heavy German armored vehicles unless there is a corresponding signal from the United States, Politico writes.
A spokesman for Scholz said that London's plans to supply British-made Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine would not change the position of the German government, which has so far rejected growing calls for Berlin to transfer the powerful German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.
Warsaw has suggested supplying Leopard 2s through a broader alliance of European countries.
Two German officials said on condition of anonymity that Scholz's position depends heavily on U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom the chancellor had already coordinated closely when it was announced last week that German and American infantry fighting vehicles would be delivered together to Ukraine.
At a regional campaign rally in Berlin on Monday, Scholz noted the importance of discussing armaments with the U.S. president, saying that tank deliveries to Ukraine should be discussed together with friends and allies and especially with our transatlantic partner, the United States.
Nevertheless, the British plans, which are expected to be formally announced at a meeting of Western defense ministry officials at the Ramstein military base in Germany on Jan. 20, are likely to increase pressure on Scholz, since Britain will be the first country to supply Ukraine with modern Western-made tanks.
Downing Street said Wednesday that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is in talks with Western allies on how to send game-changing tanks to Ukraine.