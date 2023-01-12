Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Artsakh is continuation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military aggression

Minister: There is a lack of all kinds of food in Artsakh

MP: Families divided by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh suffer

US Congresswoman Susie Lee on Karabakh blockade: Azerbaijan must end this aggression immediately

Foreign Minister: Blockade of Artsakh is problem for whole civilized world

Azerbaijan presents new demands to Armenia ahead of anniversary of Armenian pogroms in Baku

Minister: An epidemiological filter operates in Armenian educational institutions

Stepanakert-Yerevan videoconference is broadcast live

3 more medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia

US Congressman Pallone on Karabakh blockade: We can’t stand idly by as this disaster unfolds before our eyes

Georgia PM to arrive in Armenia today

Socialist International urges Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

Armenia's Pashinyan to Artsakh authorities: Political statements that worsen situation should be avoided

Russia MFA spox: Difficult to assess Armenia’s position when statements about same issue differ significantly

Armenia PM: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is getting worse

Amnesty International: Azerbaijan must end blockade of Lachin corridor

France National Assembly delegation to arrive in Armenia today

US, Japan announce stepped-up security cooperation

Biden calls on Democrats, Republicans in Congress to hold social media accountable

Newspaper: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have common coordinator that coordinates their press conferences?

Scholz supports EU co-funding to counter U.S.

Saudi Arabia plans to use local uranium to develop its nuclear energy industry

EU doubts that Biden will make Europe-friendly amendments to climate law

Karen Donfried calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to find diplomatic solution to Lachin corridor situation

West faces obstacles in supplying anti-drone systems to Ukraine

Swedish Foreign Minister: EU ready for long war in Ukraine

Turkish defense minister says importance of immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Times: Biden deepens involvement in the war by inviting Ukrainian military to the US for training

Sweden wants to build new nuclear power plants

German Social Democrat leader: If China attacks Taiwan, our relationship with Beijing will change

Head of Turkish Medical Association convicted on terrorism propaganda charges

USA transferring tanks and military equipment to Poland and Lithuania

Information Headquarters: Artsakh residents have problems with power supply

Isaac Herzog invites Erdogan to Israel

Poland to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Armenian Foreign Minister tells his Swedish counterpart about Karabakh crisis

Forbes: India is an ideal candidate for upgrading Armenian Su-30 fighters

State minister: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ speeches confirmed that only possible choice for Karabakh is struggle

Thailand plans to introduce tourist fee of $9 in summer

UK did not block UN Security Council press statement over Lachin Corridor, says Ambassador Gallagher

Deputy Minister: Armenia will export more electricity to Georgia in 2022 than in previous 10 years

President: Peace is impossible without respect, recognition of Artsakh Armenians’ rights

Armenia marriages increase, deaths drop in November 2022 compared to November of previous year

Egyptian pound falls historic low

Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia

EU and NATO set up task force for joint protection of critical infrastructure

14.8% drop in gasoline, 13.7% increase in diesel fuel prices recorded in Armenia in 1 year

Bloomberg: Europe will be able to avoid gas shortages thanks to China

Karabakh state minister: Situation is complicated, we must be ready for all possible developments

Karabakh Security Council meeting convened, statement adopted

Kyodo: US build deck aircraft on uninhabited island in Japan

Armenian political scientist: West believes that conflicts’ absence in South Caucasus will reduce Russia influence there

CSTO Secretariat has not received notification from Yerevan about cancellation of military exercises in Armenia

Azerbaijan's ambassador to Israel appointed

Official: It is not decided what companies will participate in Armenia-Turkey air freight transportation

France plans to raise retirement age to 64 years

Switzerland cantons’ council calls to organize humanitarian air bridge between Yerevan, Stepanakert

Bayramov holds consultations with Cavusoglu

Asia Nikkei: Russia and Iran will discuss creating a trade route with India to circumvent sanctions

Armenia parliament opposition leader: PM reached arrangement with Turkey, Azerbaijan not to improve our army

Russia and Ukraine agree on exchange of prisoners of war

EU to impose new sanctions against Belarus

Armenian Deputy Defense Minister refrains from forecasts on possibility of another Azerbaijani aggression

Peskov questions reliability of reports about Ankara supplying cluster munitions to Kyiv

Armenia official: Negotiating with Azerbaijan to allow finding bodies of 3 soldiers missing after September events

12-month inflation in Armenian consumer market reaches 8.3%

Kremlin reacts to idea of stationing UN peacekeepers in Karabakh

Aliyev uneasily blackmails Armenia

Canada to buy from US NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine

Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia

Azerbaijan doesn't allow to carry out works at crash site of only power line feeding Artsakh

Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss opening humanitarian corridor

Armenia is on Forbes list of best places to travel in 2023

US Helsinki Commission condemns Lachin corridor blockade

Copper prices rise

Azerbaijan president encourages ‘environmentalists’ who are implementing blockade of Karabakh

COAF to continue rural community development programs in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

Last king of Greece dies

Armenian Ministry of Education to compensate expenses for air tickets of young participants of various events

Head of Order of Malta: We should do our best to safeguard freedom, security of movement between Armenia, Karabakh