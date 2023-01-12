France National Assembly delegation to arrive in Armenia today

A delegation headed by Yael Braun-Pivet, the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, will arrive in the Armenian capital Yerevan this evening.
They are coming to reaffirm the support of the French Parliament.
Braun-Pivet had informed about this visit on Twitter last week, writing that her thoughts in the Christmas holidays are with all Armenians, to whom she sends wishes of hope and peace.
At the end of November, the NA of France unanimously adopted a resolution supporting Armenia and proposing sanctions against Azerbaijan.
And before that, the French Senate had adopted a similar resolution.