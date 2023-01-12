Amnesty International: Azerbaijan must end blockade of Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan must end the blockade of the Lachin corridor, which has left residents of Nagorno-Karabakh without access to essential goods and services. Amnesty International NGO, which focuses on human rights, noted this on Twitter.

“Freedom of movement and protection of economic and social rights for those affected must be ensured,” the NGO added.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" closed off the Lachin corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers, which connects Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world.

A total of 120,000 residents of Artsakh remained under a blockade, its authorities have introduced a system of food stamps, electricity outages have begun in Artsakh due to an accident at its only high-voltage power line, Azerbaijanis have blocked the access of Artsakh specialists to the site of the accident, and scheduled power outages have begun in Artsakh.