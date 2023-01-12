Socialist International urges Azerbaijan to reopen Lachin corridor

The Socialist International organization of political parties has urged Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

“Socialist International (SI) stresses its concern regarding the blocking of Lachin corridor as the unique land connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh region.

We urge the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020.

The humanitarian situation is critical and hence the SI strongly calls on the parties to dialogue and negotiation and prevent the humanitarian crisis the blocking may cause in the civil population,” the Socialist International noted in a declaration.