US Congressman Pallone on Karabakh blockade: We can’t stand idly by as this disaster unfolds before our eyes

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to lie to the international community about the month-long blockade of the Lachin corridor. US Congressman Frank Pallone wrote about this on Twitter, and referring to the statements made by the head of Azerbaijan in an interview with the media the other day.

“There is clear evidence it's causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh by blocking critical food and medical supplies from getting to civilians.

It's also disturbing that the only time Aliyev celebrates ‘free speech’ is when it is used to threaten the lives of Armenians. I have worked with my Armenian Caucus colleagues to push State Dept and other world leaders to take serious action to end this man-made disaster.

120,000 innocent lives could be at risk in the coming days. We cannot stand idly by as this very real disaster unfolds before our eyes. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure the U.S. uses every diplomatic tool possible to bring this cruel blockade to an end,” the US lawmaker added.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" closed off the Lachin corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers, which connects Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia and the rest of the world.

A total of 120,000 residents of Artsakh remained under a blockade, its authorities have introduced a system of food stamps, electricity outages have begun in Artsakh due to an accident at its only high-voltage power line, Azerbaijanis have blocked the access of Artsakh specialists to the site of the accident, and scheduled power outages have begun in Artsakh.