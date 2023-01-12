HRW: Political tension over Karabakh conflict dominated the events in Armenia

The political tension and growing uncertainty over the unresolved Karabakh conflict dominated the events in Armenia, a Human Rights Watch report said.

The authorities undertook ambitious judicial, police and constitutional reforms. Human rights problems included abuse by law enforcement, interference with freedom of assembly, domestic violence, discrimination against people with disabilities, and violence and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

The ceasefire brokered by Russia was violated several times when Azerbaijan invaded Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia. The political opposition blamed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, held ongoing protests and demanded his resignation.

Armenian authorities reported that the fighting temporarily displaced more than 7,600 civilians, mostly women and children, from three Armenian regions bordering Azerbaijan and damaged or destroyed numerous residences. Sporadic instances of military action continued to threaten the safety and livelihoods of civilians living in Nagorno-Karabakh villages and along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Russian-brokered ceasefire of 2020 was violated several times due to Azerbaijani incursions into Armenia. Sporadic instances of military action continued to threaten the safety and livelihoods of civilians living in Nagorno-Karabakh villages and in several surrounding areas, as well as along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Armenian authorities reported that hostilities in September 2022 killed at least three civilians and temporarily displaced more than 7,600 civilians, mostly women and children, from three Armenian districts bordering Azerbaijan and damaged or destroyed numerous dwellings. Three Armenian civilians were also killed in previous incidents related to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A video confirmed by HRW shows the extrajudicial execution of at least seven Armenian soldiers, apparently by Azerbaijani forces, during the fighting in September 2022.

According to Armenian lawyers, at least 30 Armenian POWs and three civilians remain in Azerbaijani custody. Azerbaijani authorities do not recognize them as prisoners of war.

According to the Office of the Ombudsman, 303 people, both civilians and military, are missing as of late. Lawyers and human rights groups in Armenia claim that some of them were last seen alive in Azerbaijani captivity.