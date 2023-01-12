News
3 more medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia
3 more medical patients transferred from Artsakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Three more medical patients were transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia Thursday morning. This information was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Zara Amatuni, Communication and Prevention Program Manager of the International Committee of the Red Cross Armenia office.

"Today we have transported three medical patients to Armenia, along with two companions and one nurse," said Amatuni.

On December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" closed off the Lachin corridor under the control of Russian peacekeepers—and which connects Artsakh with Armenia and the rest of the world.

A total of 120,000 residents of Artsakh remained under a blockade, its authorities have introduced a system of food stamps, electricity outages have begun in Artsakh due to an accident at its only high-voltage power line, Azerbaijanis have blocked the access of Artsakh specialists to the site of the accident, and scheduled power outages have begun in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
