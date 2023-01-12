News
Israel to fight any attempt by Iran to place military bases on its borders with Lebanon and Syria
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Israel will fight any attempt by Iran to place military bases on its borders with Lebanon and Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a trip north with Defense Minister Yoav Gallan.

"The main enemy we face is the terrorist regime in Iran and its consolidation in Syria and Lebanon...We are determined to fight Iran's attempts to build a nuclear arsenal...and any attempt by Iran to establish a base on our northern military border in Syria. And we will remind those who need to, of our red lines on this issue," Netanyahu said.

Earlier, speaking to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Netanyahu reiterated the danger of Iran's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal and the importance of developing a common position between Jerusalem and Washington against the Islamic Republic.

He has spoken about Iran almost every day since he was sworn in two weeks ago, Jpost notes.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to visit Israel to discuss Iran, and Secretary of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is in the United States for meetings with representatives of the Biden administration.
