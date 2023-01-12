Minister: An epidemiological filter operates in Armenian educational institutions

Educational process in Armenia has been resumed since January 9. An epidemiological filter is in operation, Education, Science, Culture and Sports Minister Zhanna Andreasyan told reporters on Thursday.
According to the minister, schools and other educational institutions together with the Ministry of Health monitor the epidemiological situation.
"In case there are relevant instructions, we will naturally be ready to take all necessary measures. Nevertheless, at the moment the situation is quite controllable. If the specified filter will work, i.e. sick children and employees simply will not attend schools and other educational institutions, we will be able to protect citizens from the possible spread of infectious diseases. Under these conditions, educational processes will be able to run without any delays and interruptions," she noted.