Foreign Minister: Blockade of Artsakh is problem for whole civilized world

The blockade of Artsakh is not only the problem of the Armenian people. It is a problem of the civilized world, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Republic of Artsakh) Sergey Ghazaryan said during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference entitled a Month of Artsakh blockade.
The Minister reminded that a UN Security Council meeting was convened in connection with the ongoing blockade, and many countries and international organizations expressed their unequivocal position and demanded stopping the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.