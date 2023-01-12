News
Foreign Minister: Blockade of Artsakh is problem for whole civilized world
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The blockade of Artsakh is not only the problem of the Armenian people. It is a problem of the civilized world, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Republic of Artsakh) Sergey Ghazaryan said during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference entitled a Month of Artsakh blockade.

The Minister reminded that a UN Security Council meeting was convened in connection with the ongoing blockade, and many countries and international organizations expressed their unequivocal position and demanded stopping the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.
