MP: Families divided by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh suffer

The families divided because of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan endure severe moral suffering, said deputy of the National Assembly of Artsakh Eleonora Avanesyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference 'A month of blockade of Artsakh.'
"This is a very serious psychological problem. If at the initial stage parents and children, separated relatives tried to cheer each other up, now they experience uncertainty. Rapid response groups have been created, they visit families and help solve problems. But not all of the problems are of a material nature, the psychological problems are much more serious. The situation is complicated. Children suffer without parents, and many problems can be solved only with the help of parents," Avanesyan said.
As it has been repeatedly reported, due to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road Artsakh is completely cut off from the outside world. Thousands of Artsakh residents, mothers and fathers cannot return to their children, hundreds of children cannot return to their parents.