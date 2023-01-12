News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
MP: Families divided by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh suffer
MP: Families divided by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh suffer
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The families divided because of the blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan endure severe moral suffering, said deputy of the National Assembly of Artsakh Eleonora Avanesyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference 'A month of blockade of Artsakh.'

"This is a very serious psychological problem. If at the initial stage parents and children, separated relatives tried to cheer each other up, now they experience uncertainty. Rapid response groups have been created, they visit families and help solve problems. But not all of the problems are of a material nature, the psychological problems are much more serious. The situation is complicated. Children suffer without parents, and many problems can be solved only with the help of parents," Avanesyan said.

As it has been repeatedly reported, due to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road Artsakh is completely cut off from the outside world. Thousands of Artsakh residents, mothers and fathers cannot return to their children, hundreds of children cannot return to their parents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Foreign Ministry: Aliyev admits that talks about so-called corridor have nothing to do with trilateral statement
Armenian Foreign Ministry states that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev...
 Armenian and Luxembourg foreign ministers have phone call
The Foreign Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side through its actions seeks to subject...
 Azerbaijan cuts internet communication cables entering Karabakh
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Karabakh state minister: Half-truth led to what it led to
Both in Armenia and Artsakh…
 State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors  
"We discuss the problems with peacekeepers...
 Artsakh Minister of State: I am not participating in negotiations
Ruben Vardanyan assured that he has no information about the ongoing processes at the UN either…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos