Ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits crimes against humanity in Artsakh

Azerbaijan carries out widespread, systematic, planned violation of human rights against Artsakh, which is a crime against humanity, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanian said during the Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.
"A policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide is carried out at the highest level, at the level of the head of state," the ombudsman stressed.
The human rights defender listed the main rights violated by Azerbaijan: "First of all, the right to food, access to food is violated. 120 thousand people have no access to food. This is a war crime. The right to free movement is violated. The right of people to be reunited with their families is violated. Thirty thousand children are deprived of their rights to healthy food, health care, and education. The reaction of international community must be clear."
Gegham Stepanyan reminded that there were clear statements from countries and international organizations, but it's time to move from words to deeds: Artsakh is facing ethnic cleansing.