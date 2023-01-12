News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
January 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits crimes against humanity in Artsakh
Ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits crimes against humanity in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan carries out widespread, systematic, planned violation of human rights against Artsakh, which is a crime against humanity, Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanian said during the Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

"A policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide is carried out at the highest level, at the level of the head of state," the ombudsman stressed.

The human rights defender listed the main rights violated by Azerbaijan: "First of all, the right to food, access to food is violated. 120 thousand people have no access to food. This is a war crime. The right to free movement is violated. The right of people to be reunited with their families is violated. Thirty thousand children are deprived of their rights to healthy food, health care, and education. The reaction of international community must be clear."

Gegham Stepanyan reminded that there were clear statements from countries and international organizations, but it's time to move from words to deeds: Artsakh is facing ethnic cleansing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Foreign Ministry: Aliyev admits that talks about so-called corridor have nothing to do with trilateral statement
Armenian Foreign Ministry states that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev...
 Armenian and Luxembourg foreign ministers have phone call
The Foreign Minister noted that the Azerbaijani side through its actions seeks to subject...
 Azerbaijan cuts internet communication cables entering Karabakh
According to the Artsakh Information Center…
 Karabakh state minister: Half-truth led to what it led to
Both in Armenia and Artsakh…
 State Minister: Those who prioritize personal interests over Nagorno Karabakh are traitors  
"We discuss the problems with peacekeepers...
 Artsakh Minister of State: I am not participating in negotiations
Ruben Vardanyan assured that he has no information about the ongoing processes at the UN either…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos