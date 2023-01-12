News
11 kids, 8 adults are at Karabakh hospitals’ intensive care units, 3 of them are in an critical condition
11 kids, 8 adults are at Karabakh hospitals’ intensive care units, 3 of them are in an critical condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Due to Azerbaijan’s blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with Armenia, three patients at the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh were transferred to various specialized medical centers in Armenia, with the help and assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, planned surgeries at the medical institutions operating under the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh are still suspended, the ministry informed.

Eleven children remain at the neonatal and intensive care units of Arevik Medical Center of Artsakh.

At the Republican Medical Centre, eight patients remain at the intensive care unit, and three of them are in an critical condition. Doctors are doing their best to stabilize their condition.

As of Thursday, a total of 19 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the ICRC.
