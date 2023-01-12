Nagorno-Karabakh state minister: We must not submit to the conditions of others

It is not just a struggle against the blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, but a struggle for the right to live on our land, in our homeland, according to our laws, our values, and we must not submit to the conditions of others, said Nagorno-Karabakh Republic State Minister Ruben Vardanyan on Thursday.

According to him, people understand this and this understanding is strengthening.

"Despite the difficult situation, we see people's sense of unity. If we speak about sick or divided families, it means there are problems. But at the same time, all of this has consolidated us even more. We saw that both the people and the public, and the state united and, with an understanding of the complexity of the situation, the spirit to overcome them was awakened. The rally on December 25, as well as the meetings in the districts showed that the people are ready to stand with us and endure it all," Vardanyan said.

A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway from 10:30 on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh by the opposition country continues.



