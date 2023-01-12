News
Minister: There is a lack of all kinds of food in Artsakh
Minister: There is a lack of all kinds of food in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There is a lack of all kinds of food in Artsakh. Minister of Agriculture of Artsakh Hrant Safaryan said this during the Stepanakert-Yerevan teleconference "A month of blockade of Artsakh."

"There is a shortage of all products. Some of them are absent at all, and some are scarce. There is no fruit and vegetables for a long time. And this is not only because of the blockade, but also because many territories are occupied by Azerbaijan. There is some in the villages, but not enough for 120 thousand people," the minister noted.

Another problem is the lack of fuel, due to which agricultural work is stopped.

"It is clear why Azerbaijan is doing this. But they can't force us to leave our homeland. We are in the same boat and we will fight," the minister noted.
