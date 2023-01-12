State Minister: Even Baku data proves humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh

We have a crisis, the crisis is proved by the fact that according to their calculations 400 cars passed through the Lachin corridor this month, said State Minister of Nagorno Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan on Thursday.
He explained that before the blockade, twice as many cars passed through per day as during this month. Vardanian recalled that Nagorno-Karabakh has been under blockade for 31 days.
The State Minister pointed to problems in connection with food products, the problem of divided families, problems in the sphere of medicine and education. "When our neighboring country says there are no problems, they just don't want to accept the reality," he added.