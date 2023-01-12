News
Vardanyan: The reason for Artsakh blockade has nothing to do with ecology
Vardanyan: The reason for Artsakh blockade has nothing to do with ecology
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The reason for the blockade of Artsakh has nothing to do with ecology, Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan stated this during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

The state minister recalled that Stepanakert appealed to the UN and several other international organizations, inviting experts.

"We are sure that the activities of the mines are at the highest level, but we are ready to accept international experts. The road is closed and the mines are not working anyway. Experts are ready to come, but they say from Baku that they won't let anyone in except their own specialists. The issue is not ecology, but a completely different plane," Vardanyan said.
