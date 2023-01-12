Moscow concerned over latest negative trends in relations between Yerevan and Baku

Moscow is definitely concerned over the negative tendencies in the relations between Yerevan and Baku, activation of harsh rhetoric and exchange of accusations, which is accompanied by a growth of tension in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We urge the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides to demonstrate good will and jointly search for compromises. We will provide all possible assistance to that," she said.

Zakharova recalled that the Foreign Ministry has already commented on the controversial statements of the Armenian leader on the elaboration of a peace treaty with Baku.

"I would like to emphasize that unfortunately the Armenian side missed a good opportunity to hold another round of talks with the Azerbaijanis in Moscow on December 23, 2022 and use it to discuss problematic issues, including the situation around the Lachin corridor. But be that as it may, our proposal is still in force. We are ready to provide a platform for talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.



