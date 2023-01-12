Artsakh FM: Russian peacekeepers are one of guarantors of restraining Azerbaijan and Turkey

The presence of Russian peacekeepers is one of the main guarantees of restraining the striving of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem to complete its programs of Artsakh de-Armenization, said head of Artsakh Foreign Ministry Sergey Ghazaryan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.
"One of the aims of the Azerbaijani side is to make the Armenian population discontent with peacekeepers. This is an important circumstance. Baku is also trying to discredit the peacekeepers. In this situation, taking into consideration that the Azerbaijani side is trying in every way to prevent the transportation of food and medicine, the role of Russian peacekeepers is extremely high, because they should actively participate, help bring food and medicine into the republic," Ghazaryan said.
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan noted that Azerbaijani "activists" behave unkindly, provoking peacekeepers to use force. "But we expect a more active political participation from the Russian state. It's not about the peacekeepers, it's about Moscow. The lives of 120 thousand people are at risk," Vardanyan stressed.