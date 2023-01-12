Russian MFA: Provocations against Russian peacekeepers may harm Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

Russia continues to work for the full unblocking of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are taking consistent steps to de-escalate the situation. It is necessary to find a solution acceptable to all sides. Columns with humanitarian aid are currently passing along the corridor. I would like to note once again that we regard as unacceptable public outbursts and provocations against Russian peacekeepers. They are the guarantors of peace in this region. Such actions can do considerable harm to the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization process," she said.

Zakharova also touched on the UN Security Council's draft statement on Lachin corridor, which was never adopted. She noted that detailed explanations were given by Russia's permanent representative to the UN. "It was noted that despite our constructive attitude, the French authors of the document ignored most of the Russian proposals. Our Western colleagues did not find the courage even to simply lay out the facts in the text. In particular, to mention the statements by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, which are the foundation of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization. In any case, we are determined to engage not in populism, but in substantive work to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor," she said.

"As for the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, we consistently support the activities of the specialized bilateral commission. We are ready to provide all possible assistance to its work, including through the provision of cartographic materials. Progress in this direction will allow us to effectively solve the disputed issues on the ground, and the relevant trilateral group, co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the three countries, is dealing with the unblocking of transport communications in the region. Under its aegis serious preparatory work has been done, additional joint efforts are required to translate them into practice," the MFA noted.