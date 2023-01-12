News
Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh authorities, people are steadfast in their decision
Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: Karabakh authorities, people are steadfast in their decision
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics


This is a continuation of foolish politics, not fearful politics. The third president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, told this to reporters Thursday, referring to the statements by PM Nikol Pashinyan—at the today’s Cabinet meeting of the government—who called on the authorities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to avoid political statements that make the situation even more impasse.

"At least the authorities, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are steadfast in their decision. The rulers of Armenia have once again declared that they are not the guarantors of Artsakh's security, but they are a kind of partial guarantor. Let's see how things develop," added Sargsyan.
