Ruben Vardanyan: Safe road and overhead bridge must secure the rights of Artsakh people
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A safe road and an air bridge must ensure the rights of Artsakh people, State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan said during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

"The road and the air bridge. The situation after November 9, 2020 is that we are surrounded on all sides. The road through Azerbaijani territory could be threatened at any time.

"There must be international pressure so that without restrictions people have the right to receive food, medicine and exercise the right to travel.

"Therefore, a safe road and the opening of an air bridge must be ensured so that people can exercise their rights without fear of hindrance from Azerbaijan," Vardanyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
