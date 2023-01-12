Russian and Iranian Foreign Ministers to discuss South Caucasus situation

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian will meet in Moscow on January 17.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the meeting will discuss the process of restoring the JCPOA, issues of the bilateral and international agenda.
She noted that the two countries are expected to continue a lively exchange of views on a number of topical international and regional issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, interaction between the two countries at international platforms, including the UN, the SCO, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, the Trans-Caucasus and the Caspian issue.