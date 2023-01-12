Karabakh State Minister: Armenian authorities said they couldn't do more

The Armenian authorities stated their position and they provide financial and legal support, they said they couldn't do more, Minister of State of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan said on Thursday during the Karabakh-Yerevan online conference.

He expressed gratitude, at the same time pointing out the need for assistance in large directions.

"The Armenian authorities have honestly said how they can help. There are several serious problems. One of them is that people in Armenia do not understand 100% what the current blockade is. We need to get this across to people," Vardanyan noted.

According to him, there are NGOs that can apply to international organizations and present human rights violations by Azerbaijan.

He added that there are about 400 thousand Karabakh Armenians living in Armenia, expressing confidence that they are not indifferent to this, but the actions in front of embassies in Armenia, according to his assessment, showed that there is little interest.

"The reaction of both NGOs and state bodies and the parliament (of Armenia - ed.) should be louder. This voice is very difficult to convey to the world. From this point of view, Armenia and the diaspora should understand that this is not an ordinary situation and it requires extraordinary steps and raising its voice louder," Ruben Vardanyan concluded.



