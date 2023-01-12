News
Artsakh foreign minister: Azerbaijan must be held accountable
Artsakh foreign minister: Azerbaijan must be held accountable
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan must be brought to responsibility, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan stated this during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

"Now we reap the fruits of Azerbaijan's impunity," the minister added.

Azerbaijan has been carrying out a blockade of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic since December 12. Today, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement, qualifying Baku's actions as a continuation of the aggressive war of 2020.

Neither then nor now the international community took effective steps, despite the evident crimes of Azerbaijan and Turkey. On the contrary, the Western countries represented by the EU have visibly demonstrated double standards and declared Azerbaijan a reliable partner.
