Politico: Israel's new far-right government is unlikely to change its stance on the war in Ukraine

Israel's new far-right government is unlikely to change its position on the war in Ukraine, preferring to continue walking a tightrope to avoid upsetting Russia and the United States, Politico writes.

Israel has provided Kyiv with food, medicine, water and other humanitarian aid. But it has refused to provide weapons.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen made it clear last week that the government would maintain that balance by being less vocal about the conflict.

Experts believe this position boils down to one word: Syria.

“On one hand, Iran provides Russia with drones, but at the same time, Russia has allowed Israel to face Iran and Hezbollah in Syria,” said RAFFAELLA DEL SARTO, a professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies.

This arrangement will be in jeopardy if Israel helps Ukrainians kill Russians, so Benjamin Netanyahu and his team are unlikely to change course. There is no change in Israel's policy toward Ukraine, the Israeli official said.

Thus, Israel will continue to resist global calls for arms deliveries, particularly the Iron Dome missile defense system.