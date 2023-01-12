News
Hungary doesn't plan to supply weapons to Ukraine and transport them through its territory from other countries
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Hungary does not plan to supply weapons to Ukraine and transport them through its territory from other countries, being guided not only by the interests of its own security, but also by the security of ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia. This was stated at a meeting with journalists by the head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Gergely Gulyás, TASS reported.

"Hungary has a special geopolitical situation, which is that we could only transport weapons [to Ukraine] through Transcarpathia, and therefore we do not participate in the deliveries. This is necessary to protect the hundreds of thousands of Hungarians living there," Gulyás noted, who has the rank of minister in the government

Commenting on possible deliveries of heavy military equipment to Kiev by other states, including German Leopard tanks, he noted that "everyone, including the German government, wants to avoid a world war, but the Hungarian government has always warned about the possibility of escalation of the conflict" in Ukraine. At the same time, "no one can question the moral basis of arms deliveries because Ukraine is a country under attack.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
