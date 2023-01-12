News
State Minister: Azerbaijan refuses to engage in political dialogue with Nagorno Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan refuses to engage in political dialogue with Nagorno Karabakh, said State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.

He recalled that according to the November 9 statement, each side was supposed to stay in its place, in this context pointing to a systematic, consistent attempt to change the situation.

"We are ready for a dialogue, but not in the mode of giving up step by step what should not happen according to the statement of November 9, but in the conditions under which a conversation between the neighbors is possible. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan refuses. The whole conversation was on the technical level and there is no talk about solving the political issue," Vardanyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
