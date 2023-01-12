State Minister: Azerbaijan refuses to engage in political dialogue with Nagorno Karabakh

Azerbaijan refuses to engage in political dialogue with Nagorno Karabakh, said State Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Ruben Vardanyan during Stepanakert-Yerevan online conference.
He recalled that according to the November 9 statement, each side was supposed to stay in its place, in this context pointing to a systematic, consistent attempt to change the situation.
"We are ready for a dialogue, but not in the mode of giving up step by step what should not happen according to the statement of November 9, but in the conditions under which a conversation between the neighbors is possible. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan refuses. The whole conversation was on the technical level and there is no talk about solving the political issue," Vardanyan noted.